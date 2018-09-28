Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Cooler then warmer temperatures this weekend

VA cold front has passed through the KQ2 viewing area this Friday morning with clouds and winds moving in from the north. Lows will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. On Friday, it will feel and look more like October outside. Mostly cloudy skies expected. Highs will only be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Posted: Sep. 28, 2018 8:10 AM
Updated: Sep. 28, 2018 9:06 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

 

A cold front has passed through the KQ2 viewing area this Friday morning with clouds and winds moving in from the north. Lows will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

On Friday, it will feel and look more like October outside. Mostly cloudy skies expected with a very slight chance of few showers possible overnight. Highs will only be in the upper 50s. Saturday is expected to be cool, too. Scattered showers will be possible with highs in the upper 50s.

A warm front is expected to bring much warmer air to the area by Sunday. Highs return to above average in the lower 80s through much of next week with low end rain chances. 

