KQ2 Forecast: Coolest air of the season on the way

After the coldest morning since late April, temperatures on Wednesday stayed in the 60s. With clear skies expected tonight, low temps will again fall into the lower 40s. A few spots may drop into the upper 30s! Will definitely need the jacket for Thursday morning.

Temperatures will warm nicely into the mid 70s by Thursday afternoon under mostly sunny skies. A cold front will move through this weekend that will lower highs back into the lower 60s on Friday and Saturday.

There are isolated rain chances Friday night into Saturday. A warm front is expected to bring much warmer air to the area by Sunday. Highs return to the lower 80s through much of next week with low end rain chances.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android