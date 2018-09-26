After the coldest morning since late April, temperatures on Wednesday stayed in the 60s. With clear skies expected tonight, low temps will again fall into the lower 40s. A few spots may drop into the upper 30s! Will definitely need the jacket for Thursday morning.
Temperatures will warm nicely into the mid 70s by Thursday afternoon under mostly sunny skies. A cold front will move through this weekend that will lower highs back into the lower 60s on Friday and Saturday.
There are isolated rain chances Friday night into Saturday. A warm front is expected to bring much warmer air to the area by Sunday. Highs return to the lower 80s through much of next week with low end rain chances.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Coolest air of the season on the way
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain moves away
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: Heat continues today
- KQ2 Forecast: A warmer Wednesday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: A sunny weekend forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: More 90s in the forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: An unsettled week ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain returns on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Very unsettled weather continues