KQ2 Forecast: Fall weather for the weekend

High temperatures on Friday only going up to 70 degrees with some cloud cover.

Posted: Sep. 21, 2018 7:36 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

A strong cold front has moved through northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas. Our winds will change behind the front to the north, allowing for much cooler, drier and pleasant air move in. High temperatures on Friday only going up to 70 degrees with some cloud cover. You'll need the sweater and jacket for Friday night football and Friday night plans. Temperatures will be a bit chilly on Saturday morning with lows in the upper 40s. 

Highs on Saturday will be a few degrees below normal in the lower 70s before we go back up to near normal in the middle to upper 70s on Sunday. Perfect timing as fall officially begins on Saturday. Expect a lot of sunshine for both Saturday and Sunday.

A mix of sun & clouds on Monday before more rain chances move back in on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will remain fall like in the lower 70s by midweek with mostly sunny skies.

Saint Joseph
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
Maryville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
Cameron
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Fairfax
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
For tonight, skies will be mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 50s. To start the new work week, partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures in the low 80s for Monday. Rain chances increase late Monday into Tuesday.
