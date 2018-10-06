KQ2 Forecast: More widespread rain is on the way

It was a much cooler and dreary day for northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas with highs only in the lower 60s thanks to a strong cold front that is now south of us and is planning to stall out over the next several days. It's also already brought in some heavy rainfall amounts as we already got almost 1.75" of rain so far in St. Joseph and more is on the way.

On Sunday, widespread rain is in the forecast and will be similar to Saturday. Highs will be slightly warmer in the upper 60s. The active weather continues into next week with rain likely both Monday and Tuesday. We could get anywhere from 2-4" of rain before it is all said and done so be prepared for the possibility of some flooding concerns in low lying areas & near the Missouri River where a Flood Warning is already in effect.

It is not until late on Wednesday and into Thursday that we dry out before more rain returns to the forecast on Friday. Highs will be in the 60s.

