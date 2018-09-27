KQ2 Forecast: Much cooler Friday on the way

The first morning in the 30s of the season was Thursday morning but it ended up being a very nice day. Changes begin overnight tonight with clouds moving in from the north. Lows will be in the upper 40s.
On Friday, it will feel and look more like October outside. Mostly cloudy skies expected with a few showers possible. Highs will only be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Saturday is expected to be cool, too. Scattered showers will be possible with highs in the upper 50s.
A warm front is expected to bring much warmer air to the area by Sunday. Highs return to above average in the lower 80s through much of next week with low end rain chances.
