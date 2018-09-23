KQ2 Forecast: Parts of northwest Missouri under T-Storm watch

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas until 11pm tonight. Nodaway, Holt and Atchison county Missouri are under the watch.

A strong cold front is expected to move through late Thursday night into early Friday which will bring the chance for thunderstorms. A few strong thunderstorms is possible at times but not expecting any widespread severe weather. Our winds will change behind the front to the northwest, allowing for much cooler, drier and pleasant air move in. High temperatures on Friday only going up to 70 degrees.

Highs go back up to near normal into the middle to upper 70s into the weekend. Perfect timing as fall officially begins on Saturday. Expect a lot of sunshine for both Saturday and Sunday. More rain chances are in the forecast on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will remain fall like in the lower 70s by midweek.

