KQ2 Forecast: Parts of northwest Missouri under T-Storm watch

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas until 11pm tonight. Nodaway, Holt and Atchison county Missouri are under the watch.

Posted: Sep. 20, 2018 3:41 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

A strong cold front is expected to move through late Thursday night into early Friday which will bring the chance for thunderstorms. A few strong thunderstorms is possible at times but not expecting any widespread severe weather. Our winds will change behind the front to the northwest, allowing for much cooler, drier and pleasant air move in. High temperatures on Friday only going up to 70 degrees.

Highs go back up to near normal into the middle to upper 70s into the weekend. Perfect timing as fall officially begins on Saturday. Expect a lot of sunshine for both Saturday and Sunday. More rain chances are in the forecast on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will remain fall like in the lower 70s by midweek.

Saint Joseph
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
Maryville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
Cameron
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Fairfax
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
For tonight, skies will be mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 50s. To start the new work week, partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures in the low 80s for Monday. Rain chances increase late Monday into Tuesday.
