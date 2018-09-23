A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas until 11pm tonight. Nodaway, Holt and Atchison county Missouri are under the watch.
A strong cold front is expected to move through late Thursday night into early Friday which will bring the chance for thunderstorms. A few strong thunderstorms is possible at times but not expecting any widespread severe weather. Our winds will change behind the front to the northwest, allowing for much cooler, drier and pleasant air move in. High temperatures on Friday only going up to 70 degrees.
Highs go back up to near normal into the middle to upper 70s into the weekend. Perfect timing as fall officially begins on Saturday. Expect a lot of sunshine for both Saturday and Sunday. More rain chances are in the forecast on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will remain fall like in the lower 70s by midweek.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Parts of northwest Missouri under T-Storm watch
- Northwest Runs Past Missouri Western
- Severe Weather Hits Northwest Missouri
- KQ2 Forecast: More rain and t-storms in the forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine for part of the weekend
- Record Corn Harvest Expected in Northwest Missouri
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain moves away
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: Heat continues today
- KQ2 Forecast: Storm chances continue this holiday weekend