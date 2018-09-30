KQ2 Forecast: Patchy fog, scattered showers, and varying temps

Sunday will feature kind of a mixed bag in the forecast. Expect some patchy fog near St. Joseph and to the north. Showers are expected to develop but will be scattered in nature. Temperatures will range from the low 60s to the north, to upper 60s near St. Joseph, to the 70s south and east of St. Joseph.
By Monday, everyone should be seeing some much warmer air. There is a slight chance for some thunderstorms during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Wednesday will be very windy as well. Cooler temperatures and rain chances are expected to wrap up the work week and last into the weekend.
