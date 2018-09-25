A strong cold front will bring in cloudy skies and some light rain chances in the forecast for our Tuesday. Winds will change and pick up behind the front from the south to the northwest, sustained at 10-20 mph. Could gust up to 25 mph at times. High temperatures will struggle to get into the middle 70s ahead of the front.
By Wednesday and Thursday, we dry out with lots of sunshine and cool down as high pressure takes over. High temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Friday will be mostly sunny before our next cold front moves in for the weekend. We have slight rain and storm chances for Friday night into Saturday and early Sunday. Highs will remain in the upper 60s to lower 70s for the weekend. We'll warm back up to 80 degrees with partly sunny skies for Monday.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances, breezy conditions and cooler temperatures for Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances return on Tuesday
- Cooler Temperatures & Rain Chances For The Weekend
- Rain chances and cooler temperatures this workweek
- KQ2 Forecast: Continued rain chances this week
- Rain and cooler temperatures in the forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain moves away
- Cooler Tuesday Forecast
- A Cooler Tuesday Forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Spotty rain chances this week, generally quiet