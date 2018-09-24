KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances return on Tuesday

Cloudy skies for much of your Monday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. A few sprinkles were found early this morning otherwise we were dry. The south winds will allow warmer above average temperatures in the lower 80s for Monday.
A cold front will bring rain chances on Tuesday as highs struggle to get into the mid 70s. By Wednesday and Thursday, we dry out and cool down. High temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Friday will be mostly sunny before our next cold front moves in for the weekend. We have slight rain chances for Friday night into the weekend. Highs will be in the 70s for the weekend.
