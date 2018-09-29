Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Scattered showers and cool temperatures today

Chilly temperatures are expected to continue throughout today. Eventually, a few showers will move in from the west bringing on and off rain chances during the afternoon. Highs may eventually reach 60 degrees this evening but expect 50s for most of the day.

Posted: Sep. 29, 2018 10:06 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

Chilly temperatures are expected to continue throughout today. Eventually, a few showers will move in from the west bringing on and off rain chances during the afternoon. Highs may eventually reach 60 degrees this evening but expect 50s for most of the day.

A warm front is expected to move through late on Saturday which will allow temperatures to rise into the mid 70s on Sunday. Skies are expected to be partly to mostly cloudy.

Heading into next week, warm temperatures are expected to stick around. On Monday, thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon with highs in the low 80s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Cooler temperatures and rain chances are expected to wrap up the work week.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 52°
Maryville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 43°
Savannah
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 52°
Cameron
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 53°
Fairfax
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 43°
Chilly temperatures are expected to continue throughout today. Eventually, a few showers will move in from the west bringing on and off rain chances during the afternoon. Highs may eventually reach 60 degrees this evening but expect 50s for most of the day.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events