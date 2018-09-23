KQ2 Forecast: Spotty rain chances this week, generally quiet

The first weekend of Fall did not disappoint in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Expect one more day of nice weather before rain returns to the forecast on Tuesday.

For tonight, skies will be mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 50s. To start the new work week, partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures in the low 80s for Monday. Rain chances increase late Monday into Tuesday.

A cold front will bring rain chances on Tuesday as highs struggle to get into the mid 70s. By Wednesday, we dry out and cool down. Temperatures in the upper 60s.

The rest of the week is generally quiet. Thursday and Friday will be sunny with some isolated showers Friday night. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s into next weekend.

