KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine and warmer temperatures

After starting the day in the 40s, warmer temperatures are expected by the afternoon. Expect sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s. Monday will be warmer as highs climb into the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Posted: Sep. 23, 2018 7:52 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

By Monday night into Tuesday, rain returns to the forecast as another cold front is expected to move through. Quiet weather returns late in the week with highs in the 60s.

Active weather is expected by Friday and into next weekend with showers and thunderstorms possible.

Saint Joseph
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 67°
Maryville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 67°
Cameron
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 65°
Fairfax
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
For tonight, skies will be mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 50s. To start the new work week, partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures in the low 80s for Monday. Rain chances increase late Monday into Tuesday.
