KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine and warmer temperatures

After starting the day in the 40s, warmer temperatures are expected by the afternoon. Expect sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s. Monday will be warmer as highs climb into the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies.

By Monday night into Tuesday, rain returns to the forecast as another cold front is expected to move through. Quiet weather returns late in the week with highs in the 60s.

Active weather is expected by Friday and into next weekend with showers and thunderstorms possible.

