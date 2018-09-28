KQ2 Forecast: Temperature swings continue

A few breaks in the clouds allowed temperatures on Friday to reach the lower 60s but still a cool day overall. For tonight, cloudy skies are expected with isolated showers possible. Lows will be in the mid 40s.

Saturday will be another chilly day with mostly cloudy and scattered showers possible. High temps will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

A warm front is expected to bring much warmer air to the area by Sunday. Highs return to above average in the lower 80s through much of next week with low end rain chances.

