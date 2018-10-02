KQ2 Forecast:Temperatures are warming up for Tuesday

We are waking up to cloudy skies this Tuesday morning with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s as we have a cold front down to our south. Tuesday will be a much warmer day with high temperatures getting into the 80s as a warm front lifts north of us allowing for the southerly winds to pick up. We will see some sunshine during the afternoon.

Wednesday will see temperatures near 90 degrees with windy conditions and mostly sunny skies before another cold front pushes through late week setting off an active weather pattern into the weekend. Rain returns to the forecast Wednesday night through the start of next week.

Several rounds of showers could lead to some heavy rain totals depending on the moisture that's left of Tropical Storm Rosa. Something we will be keeping an eye on in the KQ2 weather center. Temperatures will cool down into the 60s and 70s.

