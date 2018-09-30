KQ2 Forecast: Varying temperatures continue

After a rainy and cool Sunday in St. Joseph, things do not look much better tonight. Expect some patchy fog overnight towards Monday morning with areas of mist. Lows will be dropping into the upper 50s.

An uncertain forecast for Monday. A warm front has been meandering across the area for the past few days leading to drastically different weather conditions between cities. This will continue on Monday. High temperatures will come down to where the warm front set ups. Right now, it appears St. Joseph will be south of the front, leading to warmer temperatures but confidence is not incredibly high. Either way, rain will remain in the forecast with a few thunderstorms also possible on Monday. Highs will be in the 60s to the northeast and lower 80s to the southeast. For St. Joseph, low to mid 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Wednesday will be very windy as well. Cooler temperatures and rain chances are expected to wrap up the work week and last into the weekend.

