KQ2 Forecast: Warm up begins Sunday

Saturday was a day of change with very chilly temperatures during the first half of the day with 60s during the second half. A warm front that moved through will allow a big warm up to begin on Sunday.
For tonight, a few spotty showers are expected to move through. Not everyone will see the rain. Cloudy skies with lows in the upper 50s.
By Sunday, will keep isolated showers in the forecast as the warm front will remain close to the area. Skies are expected to be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Heading into next week, warm temperatures are expected to stick around. On Monday, thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon with highs in the low 80s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Cooler temperatures and rain chances are expected to wrap up the work week.
