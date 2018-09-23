KQ2 Forecast: Warmer temperatures on Sunday

Looking for the second night in a row of low temperatures in the 40s tonight. Clear skies will allow lows to drop into the mid 40s overnight. Will need the jacket if heading out to church Sunday morning.
Warmer temperatures are expected Sunday with sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. Monday will be warmer as highs climb into the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies.
By Monday night into Tuesday, rain returns to the forecast as another cold front is expected to move through. Quiet weather returns late in the week with highs in the 60s.
Active weather is expected by Friday and into next weekend with showers and thunderstorms possible.
