KQ2 Forecast: Warmer temperatures on Tuesday

Cloudy skies and a few scattered showers are possible this evening and overnight tonight. Temperatures will fall from the 70s to the upper 50s tonight. Rain should move out by morning.

Posted: Oct. 1, 2018 3:36 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

Tuesday will be a much warmer day with high temperatures getting into the 80s. Mostly cloudy skies in the morning but will see some sunshine during the second half of the day. Wednesday will see temperatures near 90 degrees with windy conditions and partly cloudy skies.

An active weather pattern sets up by the end of the week. Rain returns to the forecast Wednesday night through the start of next week. Several rounds of showers could lead to some heavy rain totals. Something we will be keeping an eye on in the KQ2 weather center. Temperatures will cool down into the 60s and 70s.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Maryville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 66°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Fairfax
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 56°
