KQ2 Forecast: Widespread rain chances for the weekend

Clouds and rain return to the forecast heading into the weekend. We are waking up this morning to low temperatures in the 50s with cloudy & misty conditions.
Friday does not appear to be a washout but we could see a few showers. The best chance for rain will be late in the day and overnight. Highs on Friday will be in the 70s with mostly cloudy skies.
A very active weather pattern sets up this weekend and into next week as each day has a good chance at picking up rainfall. Depending on where the heaviest rain sets up, some impressive rainfall totals could come from this. Will need to monitor the forecast for potential flooding issues by next week. Temperatures will range from the upper 50s to the 60s and 70s.
