KQ2 Sports Podcast Week 6: Griffons head to Missouri Southern, High School football moves closer to district play

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)—In this week's KQ2 Sports Podcast, Chris Roush and Eagle Radio's Dave Riggert discuss the Missouri Western football team heading on the road to Joplin Saturday afternoon to take on Missouri Southern and high school football getting closer to district play.
Click here to listen to this week's show.
