Kaden's Kloset Opens Up for Local Foster Families

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A local group is looking to help foster families in St.Joseph. Kaden’s Kloset a children’s clothing program that provides foster families the opportunity to pick up clothing for their foster children free of charge. Volunteers say the program aims to take away the stress of purchasing things the children need and let the foster parents focus on helping the children adjust to their new home.

Kaden’s Kloset is a national community outreach program hosted by several denominations of churches across the United States. The St.Joseph outreach of Kaden’s Kloset was started in the lower level of the Community Christian Church after 15-year- olds Gracie Knadler and Abbie Adkins returned from a youth trip with the idea to make First Night bags for foster children in St.Joseph.

First Night bags are put together for foster children going to a new home for the first time. The overnight bags include things a child might need in the first few days including new clothing,pajamas,underwear, socks, toiletries and a small comfort item like a stuffed animal.

“You are brought this child, and you may not have the items they need. And you need to spend some time bonding with that child; calming that child; making that child feel welcome in your home. So if we can provide you with a first night bag to get you through that first 24 hours so you don’t have to run to Walmart to do your shopping, that's kind of why we are here,” Volunteer Rita Karleskint said.

And shortly after starting the First Night bag program, the church began collecting donations in July to prepare to open Kaden’s Kloset.

“The transition of these children is sometimes continual, so families don’t want to go out and spend all of their stipend that they get on the necessary items. So if we can provide that need for the clothing. Then they can get them a comfort item, or get things that make them feel more welcome in their home,” Karleskint said.

“They’re not sure how long they are going to have the child. And if we can help them [foster parents] with the clothing and they don’t have to spend a lot of money on a child they may have for just a few months, then we can help out in that way,” volunteer Rowena Atkins said.

Volunteers say they have had tremendous support from the community. The church has received so many donations the group is now looking for a new place to store the clothing donations. The nonprofit would like to acquire an additional building on the property to better rotate their clothing inventory and make Kaden’s Kloset more accessible to the community.

Saturday, January 13 was the first open closet day for parents to browse and pick up things for their foster children, and volunteers are hoping to make Kaden’s Kloset available to the community once a month.

While the primary goal of Kaden’s Kloset is to provide for the needs of foster families in St.Joseph, the group is willing to help anyone needing help.

“We try if there is a need, we try to meet the need whatever it is. We are mainly for foster children, but if we have someone come in and need something, we definitely are not going to turn them away,” Atkins said.

To volunteer your time or make a monetary donation to Kaden’s Kloset contact Liz Vannaman at 816-351-5965.