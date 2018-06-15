Clear

Kansas City Chiefs Finished Mandatory Minicamp

Posted: Jun. 15, 2018 11:22 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

Kansas City Chiefs completed their final phaze of the their offseason progam Thursday with mandatory minicamp. 

After two long days of work head coach Andy Reid decided that the team would watch film and run their conditioning test to finalize minicamp.

A goal for any NFL franchise is to make sure that they sign all of their draft picks from the draft, and the Chiefs were able to do that by signing defensive lineman Derrick Nnadi as the last signee. 

The Chiefs will have some time off from now until training camp. Training camp will take place in St. Joe at Missouri Western, which will start at the end of July. 

A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon Friday until 8pm Sunday for the entire KQTV viewing area. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s and heat index values between 100 and 105 degrees. A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures are expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids , stay in air-conditioned room , and stay out of the sun.
