Kansas City Chiefs Finished Mandatory Minicamp

Kansas City Chiefs completed their final phaze of the their offseason progam Thursday with mandatory minicamp.

After two long days of work head coach Andy Reid decided that the team would watch film and run their conditioning test to finalize minicamp.

A goal for any NFL franchise is to make sure that they sign all of their draft picks from the draft, and the Chiefs were able to do that by signing defensive lineman Derrick Nnadi as the last signee.

The Chiefs will have some time off from now until training camp. Training camp will take place in St. Joe at Missouri Western, which will start at the end of July.