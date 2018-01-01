Snow and Ice Cover Roads in Northeast Kansas

Snow and ice began pelting Northeast Kansas around 10 a.m. Thursday morning, leaving several roads and highways slick.

With temperatures expected to remain below freezing throughout the weekend, Doniphan County Sheriff Chad Clary is urging people to stay indoors.

“What they should probably do is stay inside if they don’t absolutely have to go to work. Stay inside and wait for the road crews to be able to get the streets and highways clean.”

All schools in Doniphan County were closed Thursday to insure the safety of students and staff by keeping people off the roads. The Sheriff’s Department was happy to say no major injury accidents were reported in Doniphan County.

“Right now we have no early morning accidents, no slide offs or anything. So I’m hoping it will stay that way,” Clary said.

Clary said taking your time and driving slow is the key to staying safe of the roads during severe weather conditions.

“Drive slow and give people plenty of room. Don’t tailgate anybody, don’t get up behind them, and give everyone plenty of room,” Clary said.

The Sheriff’s Department recommends drivers avoid the inclement weather whenever possible, but for those who cannot avoid traveling, the sheriff's department recommends packing your vehicle with extra clothing and equipment in case of an emergency.

“Keep blankets, coats, hats, extra water, whatever you need in case you do break down or slide off so you’ll have something to stay warm with until we can get to you,” Clary said.

For regular updates on road conditions and closures in Kansas, log on to www.kandrive.org.