Kids Enjoy a Super Scientific Saturday

Saturday several students went on an adventure digging for fossils, holding large snakes and making things explode; never having left St.Joseph. Super Science Saturday brought all these adventures to life for kids, while teaching them how science impacts their everyday lives.

Scroll for more content...

Super Science Saturday is an annual event hosted by the St. Joseph Museum and Missouri Western to promote math and science education to young children through hands on activities and demonstrations.

Kathy Reno, public relations officer for the St.Joseph Museums said the program is not only educational, but fun for the kids and their families.

“Super Science Saturday is a hands-on, kids friendly experience. We do every kind of science you can imagine, Geared towards third, fourth and fifth grade students,” Reno said.

Reno estimated over 1,000 people came out to Super Science Saturday to check out the fun, spreading across several floors of interactive programs.

“It’s a lot of fun, because there are hands on activities, and then they get to see cool things like big snakes, or explosions that they’re not really allowed to do at home,” MWSU Chemistry Professor Dr. Jonathan Rhoad said

Students could get up close and personal with reptiles and amphibians with Casey’s Creatures;learn about our solar system at the Planetarium shows; do their own weather forecast with the KQ2 weather team or explore science with numerous interactive programs throughout Agenstein and Remington Hall.

While the program was designed with young children in mind, Super Science Saturday provided learning opportunities for people of all ages.

“I just think that's a really cool part about Super Science Saturday, is the we have high school groups that come out and show some chemistry off, show some physics off, show some different things off for the kids who are coming to learn about science.,” Rhoad said.

Several students from area high schools volunteered to demonstrate science experiments throughout the day.Among the student groups were four Central High School students pursuing International Baccalaureate diplomas. The Central seniors set up a booth for Super Science Saturday to help kids learn with a few hands-on activities.

“As part of the requirements for an International Baccalaureate diploma, you have to a CAS projects. It’s something involving creativity and service and what we put together was this Super Science Saturday booth,”Central senior William Gentry said.

The students’ booth demonstrated the states of matter using oobleck, a putty like substance made out of cornstarch and water.

“We all have a love for science and wanted to share that with this younger generation, with somethings as cool and fun and even nontechnical as oobleck,”Gentry said.