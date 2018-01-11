Kiwanis Club Kicks Off KATCH Program at Lindbergh Elementary

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Fifth graders at Lindbergh Elementary got a surprise Wednesday afternoon. When they were called to the gymnasium, students were greeted by the Missouri Western Basketball team, Cheerleaders and Max the Griffon.

Scroll for more content...

The student athletes have partnered with the St. Joseph Kiwanis club for the Kiwanis Attendance Challenge (KATCH).

Kiwanis Club President Kathie Wayman said this is one of many fun activities the group has planned to get students excited to come to school.

“Kiwanis’ motto is to help improve the lives of children. And what a better way than to do this on a real basis where we can get out and not just throw money at a project, but try to get to know that kids, help them and establish a relationship,” Wayman said.

The program has a goal of obtaining a 90 percent attendance rate for the remainder of the school year.

The Kiwanis club will be taking the fifth grade class to watch the Missouri Western Basketball game Saturday, January 13 for their first activity.