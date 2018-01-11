wx_icon Saint Joseph 15°

Kiwanis Club Kicks Off KATCH Program at Lindbergh Elementary

Fifth graders at Lindberg Elementary got a surprise Wednesday afternoon.

Posted: Jan. 10, 2018 7:45 PM
Updated: Jan. 11, 2018 9:02 AM
Posted By: Sydnie Holzfaster

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Fifth graders at Lindbergh Elementary got a surprise Wednesday afternoon. When they were called to the gymnasium, students were greeted by the Missouri Western Basketball team, Cheerleaders and Max the Griffon.

The student athletes have partnered with the St. Joseph Kiwanis club for the Kiwanis Attendance Challenge (KATCH).

Kiwanis Club President Kathie Wayman said this is one of many fun activities the group has planned to get students excited to come to school.

“Kiwanis’ motto is to help improve the lives of children. And what a better way than to do this on a real basis where we can get out and not just throw money at a project, but try to get to know that kids, help them and establish a relationship,” Wayman said.

The program has a goal of obtaining a 90 percent attendance rate for the remainder of the school year.

The Kiwanis club will be taking the fifth grade class to watch the Missouri Western Basketball game Saturday, January 13 for their first activity.

