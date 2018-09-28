LATEST: Police searching for shooting suspect

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Police are searching for the suspect in a shooting that occurred late Thursday afternoon at a home on North 2nd St.

A standoff between the police started shortly after they arrived on the scene outside the residence, according to the St. Joseph Police Department. The standoff ended but the suspect was not found.

Police said it was an investigating a shooting inside a house that occurred just before 4 p.m. Thursday. A teenager fired a shot that hit another teenager.

The victim was taken to Mosaic Life Care in an ambulance, SJPD said. He was treated for non-life threatening injuries and SJPD said the victim will be released Thursday night.

SJPD said all officers and an armored car were sent to the scene because it was reported that the suspect was still inside the home. The police got a warrant to search the home for evidence of the shooting.

The standoff was called off before 7p.m. Thursday. SJPD said the suspect was not at the scene and they are still searching for the shooter.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the tips hotline at 816-238-TIPS (8477).