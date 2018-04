Northland Christian was not able to host Bishop LeBlond Monday afternoon because of field conditions.

Scroll for more content...

The game was played at Bishop LeBlond in an unexpected home game for the Golden Eagles. In return LeBlond dominated at home after being 2-4 on the year.

Sommer Herner lead the Golden Eagles with five goals and got a much needed win.

Bishop LeBlonds next game will be away against St. Pius X on Wednesday.