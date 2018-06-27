Landmark Commission Honors Local Preservationists

(St.Joseph,MO) The St.Joseph Landmark Commission is shining the spotlight on people restoring historic homes and buildings throughout the city. Wednesday night the commission honored individuals who are bringing back the character of historic buildings at their annual Preservation Award Ceremony.

"Every year we recognize people who have given some kind of contribution to preserving the historic assets that we have in this town," Vice Chair of the Landmark Commission Patrick Squires said.

Lauren Manning, a preservationist advisor for the city of St.Joseph, said the awards focus on the value in restoring older properties.

"Restoration is different from renovation, to where it's you restore a building. You don't just take down all the walls and put up new walls, or paint it all and put new windows in. Restoring is really taking the effort to put it back to the way it was," Manning said.

Brining older buildings back to their former glory can become a tedious task but those who accept the challenge help bring a little bit of history back to life.

"It's a tangible part of history. It's something you can walk inside of, it's something you can touch you can see, you can experience in real life,” Manning said."Historical preservation, you are saving a tangible place in time."

The awards shine a spotlight on those breathing new life into St.Joseph’s historic buildings. The awards for Outstanding Property Maintenance was presented to Martin and Andrea Pfleiderer;Restoration of a Structure was presented to Olin Cox;Renovation of a Structure was presented to the businesses Ad Astra Running and Wink Eyewear;Adaptive Reuse of a Structure was presented to MZK Olive Market and the Back from the Brink award was presented to the River Bluff Brewery.

The award for Outstanding Contribution to Preservation was presented to Madelyn Fuller and Jo Anne Grey for ‘The ABC’s of Architecture’ as well as to Leah Swindler,Ivana Calhoun and Isobel McGowan for ‘The Architecture of Historic St.Joseph Missouri’.

Several organizations and individuals were presented awards for Preservation in Education, including Cole Klawuhn & St. Joseph Museums for Coffee & Gingerbread;Amanda Hutchison & Lauren Manning for First Friday Film Series;

Carden Park Elementary School for Downtown River Park Revitalization Project and the

St.Joseph Museums for ArchKIDtecture Workshop.

Kranitz, Sadoun & Carpenter at 825 Francis Street were presented with the award for Creative Reuse of Historic Materials. Kendall Randolph was named Philanthropist of the Year and the Landmark Commission’s Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Carol Almanza.