Landmark Commission travels south for inspiration

(St. Joseph, MO) The St. Joseph Landmark Commission is hitting the road this November to learn more about historic revitalization.

From November 12-14, members of the commission, along with city staff will travel to Paducah, Kentucky, to learn more about Paducah’s Arts Driven Revitalization program.

Isobel McGowan, former chair of the Landmark Commission said the trip will give 10 St. Joseph delegates the chance to ask questions about how the city invested back into its historic district.

“There were a lot of similarities between the way Paducah, Kentucky looked and the way their economy was prior to their revitalization compared with how St. Joe still is today. So lots of room for revitalization, lots of places that are needing to be picked up, buffed up and dusted off,” McGowan said.

The Landmark Commission requested approximately $850 from the City Council to cover the cost of travel for city staff and gas for the vehicles.

McGowan said Paducah is slightly less than half the size of St. Joseph with a population of approximately 25,000 people, but has many of the same resources including a historic district and riverfront.

Travelers will tour Paducah and meet with city staff, business owners and residents to talk about what they have done to help preserve the city and what St. Joseph can do moving forward.

“Every community is a little different and you can’t really take something whole cloth from one place to another, but you can certainly learn some lessons about how those things were done,” McGowan said.

McGowan said the commission is allowing members of the community to join them on the trip.Everyone planning to travel to Paducah with the commission is required to cover their own travel expenses including transportation, lodging and food. For more information on the trip, contact Isobel McGowan at 816-232-2667.

The Landmark Commission will make a presentation about the trip to the city council in a work session to discuss possible revitalization options for St. Joseph later in November.