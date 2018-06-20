Leadership Group Plans to Bring Farmers Market to Andrew County

(St.Joseph,MO) Farmers markets are a great option when it comes to access to healthy foods and now Andrew County is proud to premier the first one in Savannah.

The project was sprouted by an adult class with the mission of leadership. The Leadership Savannah Class allows groups adults to pick a class project that can serve the community.

"We're all very excited to get this project going and bring something to Andrew County that we know will bring more business to our county as well," said Leadership Savannah class member Shanna Kapp.

Jennifer Edwards, brought the idea of a Farmer’s Market to the table as a way to showcase the relationship with agriculture in the county.

"We understand the deep roots of agriculture, so we were excited to be able to maybe have this idea come to fruit," said Edwards.

Consumer accessibility is a key factor for organizers, which is why it was important to make the produce available to families who depend on government assistance programs like SNAP or WIC.

"They want to make that dollar amount stretch as far as they can, so by providing it locally, they'd be able to get more bang for their buck," Nutrition coordinator for the Andrew County Health Department Jessica Bowman said.

Making fresh produce available to those who need it is a win-win for those who planted the seed for the market.

"I'm a Andrew County girl at heart, so this is exciting for me because I want to be able to showcase what Andrew County is all about," Edwards said.

The Leadership Savannah Class hopes to launch their first Farmers Market before the end of the year.