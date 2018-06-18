Less Heat But More Storms



Very hot conditions expected to continue through the evening with temps in the 90s and feels like temperatures in the low 100s. There is a chance of a few isolated storms too, mainly west of St. Joseph. For tonight, will keep an isolated storm chance in the forecast as lows fall into the 70s.

Big changes move in for the rest of the work week as relief from the dry conditions & summer heat is on the way beginning into Tuesday. A cold is front is forecast to move through the area and then stall out over the area for much of the week. High temps on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s and rain/thunderstorm chances will be likely. Some of these storms could be on the strong side during the afternoon so be sure to stay with KQ2 for updates.

As for the rest of the work week into the weekend, we will see thunderstorm chances almost every single day as the stalled out front sits over or just to the north of the area. Another good chance for thunderstorms will be on Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s. After Wednesday, storm chances exist but are lower with highs in the 80s through Sunday.

