Life Flight Crew Visits Hillyard Technical Center

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)

A guest speaker from the Light Flight crew from Rosecrans Memorial Airport spoke at an EMT Paramedic class at Hillyward Technical Center on Thursday.

Class participants were able to learn safety techniques during an hour long classroom session before heading outside. A Light Flight helicopter landed at the school where students were able to demonstrate proper techniques.

Students learned how to properly load and unload patients into the helicopter while keeping themselves safe and the patient. They also were able to learn about creating a safe landing area for the helicopter.

One class participant, Brandy Gast, says that doing things like this helps them be more confident when heading into the field.

"It's always better to practice these things beforehand because in a real event it's always more adrenaline, and more chaotic, even if you are prepared." Gast said. "So practicing is always a good thing to just make sure we're confident, and everyone's on the same page as far as how the process goes."

Members from the St. Joseph Fire Department, Buchanan county EMS, and other agencies also took part in the class.