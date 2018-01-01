Local Attorney Announces Candidacy for School Board

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Seth Wright, a local attorney and community volunteer has announced his candidacy for one of the three open seats for the St. Joseph School District Board of Education.

Wright stated in a campaign press release that ”the failed tax levy in November demonstrated that our school district is out of touch and not listening to our community.”

Wright further stated that “currently there is no plan. The school board needs members that will listen to voters and create a plan for a better, stronger St. Joseph School District.”

Wright is a Savannah, Mo. native and both of his parents worked for the St. Joseph School District for over 25 years. Wright’s wife was a teacher at Hyde Elementary before deciding to become a stay-at-home mom to raise their two daughters.

“My adult life has revolved around my family, practicing law and public education,” Wright said. “As a parent there is nothing more important to me than the education, health and safety of our children. As a community there is no issue more important than the stability and support of our local school district. It is time to rebuild the trust between the school district and our community.”

Wright currently serves as the Vice Chair of the St. Joseph District Foundation Board, immediate past Chair of the Missouri Western Foundation Board and the United Way Board. he previously served as the United Way Board President and Campaign Chair, St. Joseph Bar Association President, President of Rotary Club 32 and on various committees for the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce.