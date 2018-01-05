Local Doctors Skeptical of Cheese Everyday Diet

A new study is suggesting eating cheese every day is good for your heart.

A study conducted through pooled data from China and the Netherlands says eating cheese on a regular basis could lower your risk for heart disease, but St. Joseph cardiologist Dr. Jan Schwabe is skeptical of the report.

“Certain cheeses have probiotics, or good bacteria for your intestines. But then too much has got a lot of saturated fat and things like that, so too much isn’t good for you. It kind of goes with the common sense, moderation type thing,” Schwabe said.

The report suggests the average American consumes 40-42 grams of cheese each day, the rough equivalent to a matchbox sized slice of cheese.

While the study did not examine different types of cheese over a 10-year period, Schwabe recommends cheese lovers look for milk based products only instead of oil based products like Velveeta.

Schwabe recommends a moderate amount of dairy in your diet along with regular exercise and monitoring your fat intake.