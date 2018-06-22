Local Group Plans for the Future of the City

(St.Joseph,MO) What will the future of St. Joseph look like in the year 2040? That’s the question one local group is asking.

Scroll for more content...

"I envision St. Joseph in 2040 to be a better version of itself today," St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce Communication and Marketing Director Kristi Bailey said.

Bailey and members of the St. Joseph United Way have high hopes for the city. The Chamber of Commerce is teaming up with the United way to spearhead the group St.Joseph 2040, to prepare for the future of the city.

"We have partnered together to form a plan to better St. Joseph's tomorrow," Bailey said.

Fit Republic owner Austin Evans is a St.Joseph native who said he feels inspired by the prospect of a bright future.

"It's an awesome plan of action," Evans said. "I really hope that we can make positive changes.”

The group St.Joseph 2040 started taking a look at the important issues that affect the city back in April and is now seeking the community’s input.

"They [residents] care about St. Joseph today and St. Joseph for their kids and grandkids," said Bailey.

The city hopes residents feel the same way, the Chamber will be asking residents about the topics they feel are most important to the city in an online survey,

The survey will cover everything from deterring crime to improving schools, and will ask residents to rank issues most important to them.

"People are concerned about poverty, about crime, they're concerned about education," said Bailey.

The survey will gather information to help the group push St.Joseph forward.

"So if we don't get ahead of that then we're kind of looking at a downhill slide for St. Joseph as a whole," Evans said.

Community input will determine what the city does next to shape the future of St. Joseph for the next generation.

"My daughter will be in her 20's then and I want St. Joseph to be a place that she wants to live and raise her family,” Bailey said.