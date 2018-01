(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) This year's flu season is not making things any easier for those who wish to get out and hit the gym for their New Year's resolutions.

Some are worried about picking up the flu or cold while being at the gym, however, local gyms are stepping up their routine in keeping their equipment clean.

Officials say to keep washing your hands, use hand sanitizer and wash the equipment you use before and after you use it.