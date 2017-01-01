wx_icon Saint Joseph 17°

Local Hero Passes Away, Community Raises Money for Services

Former Marine Commadant Jerry Murphy passed away Tuesday. Now his family is raising money for his funeral.

Posted: Dec. 29, 2017 10:48 PM
Updated: Dec. 29, 2017 10:48 PM
Posted By: Kristina Zagame

American soldier and local hero Jerry Murphy passed away Tuesday, December 26 at the age of 75.

The St. Joseph native was a US Marine who later rose to the rank of League Commandant for detachment 180 in St Joseph. He was also an active of the Joint Veterans Committee, Honor Guard, and treasurer for "Welcome Home Brothers and Sisters," which donate to Home Town Heroes.

"Jerry is what we refer to in the Marines as one of those good ole salty dogs and he is one of a kind," said Amy Perry, a fellow marine and good friend.

After serving his country, Jerry spent a lot of his time helping local veterans and their families, often assisting with traditional military funerals. Now his family and friends are hoping the community will do the same for him.

To help with the cost of Murphy's services, you can donate here.

