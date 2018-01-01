Local High School Scores

A lot of high school basketball was played Tuesday. Here are the scores:

In the North Platte Invitational, Mid-Buchanan girls defeated West Platte 57-20. Mid-Buchanan boys defeated West Platte 49-38.

In the Cameron Tournament (boys), Maryville defeated Smithville 67-53. Lawson defeated Cameron 52-50. Chillicothe defeated 54-44. Bishop Leblond defeated Higginsville 55-47.

In the King City Tournament, Stanberry Girls defeated Stewartsville 91-9. North Andrew boys degeated DeKalb 74-44. North Andrew girls defeated South Holt 50-18. Sout Holt boys defeated Stewartsville 61-31. DeKalb girls defeated Maysville 58-54. King City girls defeated Albany 45-30. King City boys defeated Maysville 64-53.

In city action, Lafayette fell to Hogan Prep 74-57. Central girls fell to Truman 54-49. Central boys Defeated Truman 59-54.