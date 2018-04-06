Local Landscape Experts Give Advice on Keeping Plants Alive During Cold Weather Bursts

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Anyone who has already planted their spring flowers may be wondering what they can do to keep them safe during up and down temperatures.

On Thursday, St. Joseph experienced temperatures in the 60's with bright sunshine, but that didn't last long. Snow and low temps hit the area Friday, making it hard on some landscapes.

A local expert at Earl May Nursery and Gardens said there are many steps people can take to protect their plants during weather bursts.

"If it's not too big, if you can cover [it] which it may be hard to do, if it's a younger plant you may be able to get by doing that, or if you can go out and simulate. If you get a hose out there and really simulate some water to it and think ahead, right before the sun comes up, it can be helpful," Craig Hayes, manager at Earl May, said.

Hayes said any plants that have already started to bloom, along with many plants that vine such as tomatoes and peppers, are most at risk during low temperatures.

However, Hayes said older, more established plants and things like cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli and potatoes usually withstand the cold farely well.

Hayes said anyone with outside potted plants, to bring them in during bursts of cold weather if possible.