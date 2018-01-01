Clear

Local Non-profit Raises Awareness for Child Abuse

A local non-profit organization wants to spread awareness about child abuse in the community.

Posted: Apr. 6, 2018 3:47 PM
Updated: Apr. 6, 2018 3:51 PM
Posted By: Brooke Anderson

On Friday, Voices of Courage wore the color blue to encourage people to stand up and take action against child abuse.

"It's really important to us that we bring awareness to the topic because a lot of times the topic is something not a lot of people want to talk about or even acknowledge that it goes on," Sarah Harden, Voices of Courage, said. 

According to Childhelp.org, each year 6.6 million children are involved in a child abuse referral. 

To report a case of child abuse, call 1-800-392-3738.

