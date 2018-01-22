Local Salons Host Fundraiser To Battle Addiction

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Several of the hair salons around town were busy Saturday morning, participating in St. Joseph’s first Haircut-a-thon. Ambiance Salon offered $12 haircut with 100 percent of the profits benefiting St. Kolbe-Puckett Center for Healing.

From 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Rumors, Salon 1027, Identity and Ambiance all offered haircuts and salon services to raise fund to help those battling addiction.

Cassimeda Contreras, owner of Ambiance Salon, said addiction to painkillers is a serious problem in the community, and this was a simple way for her business to give back.

“Some of my clients that come in here, you talk to people, they talk to you. There are somethings I really take to heart from them. Everybody is touched by addition in one way or another. Everybody is touched by addiction,” Contreras said.