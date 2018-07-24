Local Veterans excited by Trump’s VFW speech

(St.Joseph,MO) President Trump made a stop in Kansas City Tuesday morning to deliver a speech at the annual Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW)convention.

Over 4,000 veterans packed the municipal auditorium to hear Trump's speech. The president excited a crowd of veterans by discussing the possibility of returning the remains of the fallen soldiers of the Korean War.

“We’re also working to bring back the remains of your brothers-in-arms who gave their lives to Korea. I hope that very soon these fallen warriors will begin coming home to lay at rest in American soil,” Trump said.

The final agreement to begin returning the fallen soldiers stems from Trump’s June 12 meeting with North Korean leader Kim Gun Un.

David Moyer served in the U.S Navy for 23 years and said he believes Trump will follow through on his promises to veterans.

“I think he really cares for the veterans and I’m going to be optimistic and I think it’s going to move forward, but like anything with the government, things take time. It’s not going to happen overnight, but it’s something that I think we can look forward to,” Moyers said.

One of the biggest talking points for Trump was the conversation surrounding a veterans choice in healthcare providers. Trump voiced plan to revamp the Veterans Choice Program. The program allows veterans to seek treatment from a private doctor if it is too difficult for them to visit Veterans Affairs (VA) hospitals.

Moyer is not required to travel to a VA hospital to get treatment, but said the program can be useful if the veteran doesn't live near a VA clinic or doesn’t have reliable transportation to regularly meet their appointments.

“If somebody is living in Timbuctoo, it’s a little hard for them to get to. For them to utilize a civilian doctor would be more beneficial to them, because it they won’t have to drive 100 miles just to get to a VA hospital,” Moyer said.

The Choice program applies to veterans who live over 40 miles from a VA hospital, with an appointment wait time greater than 30 days.