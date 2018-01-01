wx_icon Saint Joseph 35°

Local Woman Celebrates 100th Birthday

Addie Burtnett celebrated her 100th birthday, Saturday at Country Squire Retirement Community.

Posted: Jan. 20, 2018 9:47 PM
Updated: Jan. 22, 2018 11:55 AM
Posted By: Sydnie Holzfaster

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Addie Burtnett celebrated her 100th birthday, Saturday at Country Squire Retirement Community. Burtnett was born January 20, 1918 in Harvard, Illinois.

A devout Christian, Burtnett attributes her longevity to her faith carrying her through the years.

“Believe in God and follow him, it’s our only chance,” Burtnett said.

Prior to moving to Missouri, Burtnett was an active member of the First Christian Church in Oregon, where she taught children’s Sunday school classes for 50 years.

Burtnett has spent several years working in the cafe of Heartland Healthcare (now Mosaic Life Care) in St. Joseph, Missouri. She has enjoyed a life long hobby of baking cakes for family and friends.

Burtnett said she didn’t want any particular gifts for her birthday, but was happy to celebrate her centennial of life with friends and family.

