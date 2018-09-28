Local experts stress caution after Kavanaugh hearing

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— In the wake of the widely-publicized Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh hearings, local experts are urging consumers to be prudent about their media exposure.

"I think it's more of an unfortunate reflection of where we are [when] we put wins for example, ahead of things like justice and fairness," Derek Evans, Buchanan County Democratic Committee Chair, said.

Experts of a different category however, stress caution to people consumed by the coverage.

"The more of that you bring in to your environment, the more likely you are to be impacted by it," Kristine Hannon, Vice President of the Family Guidance Center, said.

Hannon, who works in behavioral health, said no matter which side viewers may fall on, its important to monitor the exposure, so they don’t take things too far.

"People feel very strongly about the side that they are on, and they are engaging in arguments with people that they don’t know and the arguments become hostile," Hannon said.

The strong feelings many are having about this hearing, and other cases involving sexual abuse can have negative effects according to Evans.

"There’s a reason why women in particular don’t come forward with instances where they’ve been traumatized, we’ve seen the reaction to Dr. Ford, [and] to the other women that have come out," Evans said.

Hannon said parents have to be extra cautious.

"Limiting exposure to negative media especially around sensitive topics like what’s being discussed in the Kavanaugh case is extremely important when you have children in your home," Hannon said.

Experts in both fields said even though the case has clearly brought up strong feelings on both sides, it's all about being good role models.

"We can have disagreements, but we can still be polite and civil toward each other," Hannon said.

Evans said due process is imperative in this case, because he says, the choice to nominate Kavanaugh comes with lifetime consequences.

KQ2 reached out to local Republican party leaders, and were not able to retrieve a response.