Local food bank battles hunger with benefit concert

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) A big crowd checked out the 9th annual Bluegrass Battles Hunger benefit concert held at Coleman Hawkins Park this weekend.

The event featured bluegrass music from multiple bands, along with workshops.

Chad Higdon, with the Second Harvest Food Bank, said that this event was a one of a kind for the area, adding that he was proud to fight hunger in such a unique way.

"There isn't really anything like this around in the region, so this is just a great opportunity to come out and enjoy some great music," Higdon said.

The benefit concert was free to attend, however Second Harvest encouraged concert goers to donate either canned goods or money to the festival.

Second Harvest reported that over its eight year span, the benefit concert has raised $17,500 in donations, and 6,000 pounds of food to the food bank.