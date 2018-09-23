Clear

Local food bank battles hunger with benefit concert

Second Harvest holds ninth annual Bluegrass Battles Hunger event to fight hunger locally.

Posted: Sep. 23, 2018 12:41 AM
Updated: Sep. 23, 2018 9:48 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) A big crowd checked out the 9th annual Bluegrass Battles Hunger benefit concert held at Coleman Hawkins Park this weekend.

The event featured bluegrass music from multiple bands, along with workshops.

Chad Higdon, with the Second Harvest Food Bank, said that this event was a one of a kind for the area, adding that he was proud to fight hunger in such a unique way.

"There isn't really anything like this around in the region, so this is just a great opportunity to come out and enjoy some great music," Higdon said. 

The benefit concert was free to attend, however Second Harvest encouraged concert goers to donate either canned goods or money to the festival. 

Second Harvest reported that over its eight year span, the benefit concert has raised $17,500 in donations, and 6,000 pounds of food to the food bank.  

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
Maryville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 67°
Cameron
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 65°
Fairfax
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
For tonight, skies will be mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 50s. To start the new work week, partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures in the low 80s for Monday. Rain chances increase late Monday into Tuesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events