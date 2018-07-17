Local teen awarded scholarships to attend national music camps

(St.Joseph,MO) A local teen will represent St. Joseph at two of the Salvation Army’s National Music Camps.

Luis Guerrero was awarded a scholarship for vocal music from the Salvation Army to attend two national Salvation Army music camps.

Guerrero was awarded the Helen White Leadership Award in Music Conservatory to help continue his choral training at the Central Bible Leadership Institute.

The teen won the scholarship after placing third in the Top Choir Solo contest at The Salvation Army Kansas and Western Missouri Music Camp in Kansas City.

Guerrero said he started coming to the Salvation Army for church when he was seven and soon started participating in the army’s music program.

“There are just so many opportunities. There's camps and outside of camp there is a music school every year. Then if you get invited there is a territorial youth chorus where you go to Chicago and perform there,” Guerrero said.

In August, Guerrero will also attend the Central Music Institute after winning a scholarship from the Divisional Commanders Award. Both music camps are located at the Salvation Army’s Camp Wonderland in southern Wisconsin.

Guerrero said he plans to continue performing and hopes to one day become an officer with the Salvation Army.

Several other St.Joseph students also placed during the Kansas City music camp;Treveon McDowell-Stark earned 2nd place in the Step up Band Solo Contest; Dayton Guerrero won 3rd place in the Beginner Band Solo Contest; and

Keenan Bucher received 3rd place for Step up Band Most Improved Award.