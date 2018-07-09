Longtime Highland track coach retires

(HIGHLAND, Ks.)- Tom Bond is hanging up the whistle after spending 23 years as the head track and field coach at Highland Community College.

Bond spent 37 total years in coaching.

He wrapped up his coaching career leading the women's track and field team to a pair of Top 15 National finishes this past year.

The lady Scotties utdoor track and field team placed 11th at Nationals and 12th at Indoor Nationals. The women had a pair of individual National runner-up performances in the Outdoor competition and one in Indoor competition.

Under Bond's watch, many school records were broken on the men's and women's sides.

11 All-American honors were earned by track athletes during Indoor season and six All-American honors were earned in Outdoor competition.

Bond earned Region Coach of the Year honors during the Indoor season on the women's side.

Over the course of this coaching career at Highland, Bond had nine Top 20 team finishes and finished with nearly 160 All-Americans, over 200 All-Conference honorees, around 180 National qualifiers with 57 National medalists. Bond helped athletes break over 60 school records during his time and won three Region Coach of the Year awards.