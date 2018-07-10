Clear

Longtime YWCA leader announces retirement

After 22 years of service at the YWCA St. Joseph and 46 years total of devoted social work in the St. Joseph area, Executive Director Jean Brown is retiring.

Posted: Jul. 10, 2018 1:15 PM
Updated: Jul. 10, 2018 1:38 PM

(St. Joseph, MO)- After 22 years of service at the YWCA St. Joseph and 46 years total of devoted social work in the St. Joseph area, Executive Director Jean Brown is retiring.

“This is part of a five-year plan to transition out of the position and make sure the organization is in good hands when I step down,” Brown said, who will leave the position in December. “We now embark on the mission to find qualified candidates and identify the person with leadership qualities to continue the legacy of the YWCA in St. Joseph.”

The YWCA is looking for a person with a bachelor’s degree in social work (master’s degree preferred) and a background in non-profit work. Five years minimum of senior nonprofit management experience is required, as are three years minimum of experience in management and supervision of staff, and prior experience in working with a minimum budget of $1 million.

The executive director position requires budget management skills, including preparation, analysis, decision-making and reporting. Strong marketing, public relations and fundraising experience with an ability to engage a wide range of stakeholders are also skillsets that are in demand for this position.

The executive director also provides guidance and information that leads to planning, programs and policy adoption. Serving as an ex-officio member on all board committees and serving as the primary liaison to the YWCA Board, the executive director must also be an excellent communicator.

