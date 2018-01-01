Lorenzo Cain Heading to Milwaukee

(ESPN) Yesterday, the Milwaukee Brewers acquired outfielders Lorenzo Cain from the Kansas City Royals.

The deal is reportedly a five-year, $80 million deal making it the longest term and biggest payout of any MLB free-agent deal so far this offseason.

Cain's contract comes soon after the Brewers acquired Christian Yelich from the Miami Marlins in a trade for four prospects.

The deal includes no-trade protection and award bonuses of $300,000 for each All-Star team Cain makes and $500,000 for an MVP award.

Milwaukee is where Cain, now 31, began his big league career in 2010.

Cain hit .289 with 56 home runs and 308 RBIs in 713 games with the Royals and thanked the Royals fans for their support over the years.

"I absolutely love Royals fans," Cain said. "They loved on me for so many years. Just thinking of them brings a smile to my face. Man, I'm really going to miss them. Just all the support they gave me. It was incredible. We all went through so much together."

Cain was part of the 2015 World Series Championship team, made the 2015 All-Star team, finished third in American League MVP balloting and was an American League Gold Glove finalist in center field last season.