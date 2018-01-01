Middle School Students Eat Lunch With a Cop

Kids at East Buchanan Middle School had a few special guests for lunch Friday afternoon.

Sixteen law enforcement officers from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s office, Missouri Conservation Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol stopped by to have lunch with kids in 6th-8th grade for the second annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Luncheon.

East Buchanan Middle School Principal Dave Elms said the program was started to help the kids become more comfortable with law enforcement officers in the community.

“With all the bad press that is going on with law enforcement in today's society, I thought it would be some way to recognize people who take care of our school and our facilities,” Elms said.

Students at East Buchanan also get the chance to interact with a resource officer on a regular basis.

“We are fortunate we have a full-time school resource officer here and we have other deputies who patrol our school throughout the night," Elms said. "I just thought it would be a nice way to say thank you for what they do and incorporate the school and people within the county, and within the town of Gower as well."

The school staff provided officers with homemade pulled pork sandwiches for lunch while they visited and answered questions from over 150 kids.